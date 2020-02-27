New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1.25 to $1.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $0.97. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. New Gold shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 366,148 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NGD. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $0.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $2,961,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in New Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,256,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

