White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) & Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Head to Head Review

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.7% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 3.89 $414.50 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 8.95 $63.32 million $2.41 52.94

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group.

Dividends

White Mountains Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Kinsale Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $112.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.22%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than White Mountains Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group 46.40% -2.01% -1.63% Kinsale Capital Group 20.04% 15.29% 5.50%

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats White Mountains Insurance Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and property administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to sectors, such as specialty transportation, social services, and real estate. The MediaAlpha segment operates MediaAlpha, a marketing technology that enables programmatic buying and selling of vertical specific, performance-based media between advertisers, and publishers through cost-per-click, cost-per-call, and cost-per-lead pricing models. The Other Operations segment provides capital solutions to asset managers and registered investment advisors for general ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity; facilitates claim payouts; Buzz, an online price comparison and booking platform for all the moving related services in the United Kingdom; and Wobi, a consumer-facing technology platform that enables price comparison. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.