CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) & Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Financial Contrast

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group 1.96% 0.70% 0.35% Legacy Education Alliance -4.46% N/A -16.02%

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CIBT Education Group and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIBT Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.45, indicating a potential upside of 168.52%. Given CIBT Education Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CIBT Education Group is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.77 $1.97 million N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance $93.41 million 0.02 -$9.96 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

CIBT Education Group beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.