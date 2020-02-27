Head-To-Head Analysis: MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) vs. The Competition

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ: MCBS) is one of 270 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MetroCity Bankshares to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million $44.72 million 8.14 MetroCity Bankshares Competitors $1.47 billion $257.23 million 11.82

MetroCity Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 29.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MetroCity Bankshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 MetroCity Bankshares Competitors 3636 8853 6042 370 2.17

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 238.10%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MetroCity Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares Competitors 21.91% 10.55% 1.19%

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares peers beat MetroCity Bankshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

