Matson (NYSE:MATX) Sets New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.47.

The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Matson had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.26 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Matson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

