Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) & Bryn Mawr Bank (OTCMKTS:BMTC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial 2.42% 1.81% 0.27% Bryn Mawr Bank 21.49% 10.66% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peoples Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bryn Mawr Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peoples Financial and Bryn Mawr Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $25.85 million 2.28 $1.68 million N/A N/A Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 2.64 $59.21 million $3.10 11.67

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats Peoples Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending. Deposit services include interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA) accounts. The Bank provides depository accounts to individuals; small and middle market businesses, and state, county and local government entities in its trade area at interest rates consistent with market conditions. It also offers a range of services, including wire transfer services, cash management and Internet banking.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

