Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $116.94, with a volume of 480138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.25.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.24.
In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $187,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,903,646.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,896. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:JAZZ)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.
