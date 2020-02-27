Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $147.88 and last traded at $145.50, with a volume of 9383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.46.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $333,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro Company Profile (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

