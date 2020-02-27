Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) versus China Zenix Auto International (NASDAQ:ZXAIY) Financial Survey

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icahn Enterprises $11.78 billion 1.13 $1.51 billion N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.02 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

Icahn Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares Icahn Enterprises and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icahn Enterprises 0.02% -11.39% -5.67% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Icahn Enterprises and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icahn Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Icahn Enterprises presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.62%. Given Icahn Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Icahn Enterprises is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Icahn Enterprises beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and manufactures ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Mining segment produces and sells iron ore products to the steel industry. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings for the processed meat and poultry industry. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of office and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and operation of golf and club. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

