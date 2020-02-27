Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $205.54 and last traded at $216.07, with a volume of 35261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.98.

The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.53 and its 200-day moving average is $289.82.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Derivative

