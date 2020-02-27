Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $46.99, with a volume of 247173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1,273.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 976,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,756,000 after acquiring an additional 905,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $12,351,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,976,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at about $2,241,000.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

