Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Down 14.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday after Cfra downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. Cfra now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00. Shake Shack traded as low as $61.15 and last traded at $63.07, 8,759,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 289% from the average session volume of 2,254,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.61.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 665.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 48,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

