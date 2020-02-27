Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.99, but opened at $90.89. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 4,298,940 shares trading hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

