TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $64.95 and last traded at $64.68, with a volume of 2777243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.72.

The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,863 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67.

About TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

