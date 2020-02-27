Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.63, but opened at $24.34. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sailpoint Technologies shares last traded at $25.49, with a volume of 85,234 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,656.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares in the company, valued at $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,719,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -252.67 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.