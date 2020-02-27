AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 3907753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $7,584,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 97.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $732.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

