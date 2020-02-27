Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $12.42. Sally Beauty shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 3,624,747 shares.

Specifically, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after buying an additional 92,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 303,424 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

