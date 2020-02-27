Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Arco Platform (NYSE:ARCE) Head-To-Head Survey

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -23.86% -129.24% -14.44% Arco Platform -28.35% 8.92% 6.66%

Puxin has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puxin and Arco Platform’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $324.07 million 2.09 -$121.21 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $100.06 million 13.07 -$22.54 million $0.27 204.37

Arco Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Puxin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Puxin and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 0 1 2 0 2.67 Arco Platform 0 1 2 0 2.67

Puxin presently has a consensus price target of $28.43, indicating a potential upside of 264.49%. Arco Platform has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.14%. Given Puxin’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Puxin is more favorable than Arco Platform.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

