Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00. The stock traded as low as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 364928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.11 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.62.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.