A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $38.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. A. O. Smith traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 1884800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

