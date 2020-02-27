Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Stock Price Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.90, approximately 5,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 552,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.06.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 34,869 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 210,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 25.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.45%.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.