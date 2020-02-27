Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $9.99. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Asante Solutions shares last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 50,866 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Asante Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 1,276.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

