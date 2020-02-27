Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 186 ($2.45), with a volume of 7748766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.50 ($2.55).

The company reported GBX (10.80) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 3 ($0.04) by GBX (13.80) (($0.18)).

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 395.22 ($5.20).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90.

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

