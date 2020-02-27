Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.41, but opened at $40.51. Macquarie Infrastructure shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 398,734 shares changing hands.

The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on MIC shares. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIC. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 108,692 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

