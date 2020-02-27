Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 3353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCS. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $953.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

