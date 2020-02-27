Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price Down 4.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) shares fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as low as $39.18 and last traded at $37.52, 375,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,296,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

