Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $4.49. Entercom Communications shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 1,164,657 shares traded.

The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 439,202 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $586.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Entercom Communications Company Profile (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

