Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guardant Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

GH stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.02 and a beta of 0.23. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $199,006.20. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,342 shares of company stock valued at $9,597,398 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,768,000 after purchasing an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after purchasing an additional 330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 386.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

