Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.83.

TSE:BMO opened at C$95.70 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$88.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.78.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.