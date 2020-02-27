Svb Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Svb Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNDM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.43 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $51.37 and a 52 week high of $91.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $3,796,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,316 shares of company stock worth $19,481,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Fulcrum Therapeutics Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Fulcrum Therapeutics Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Svb Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Svb Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report