Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

