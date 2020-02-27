Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nautilus in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

NLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NLS opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $104.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.42 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

