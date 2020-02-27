Universal Technical Institute, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 1.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

