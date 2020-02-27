Spirent Communications (SPMYY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.93. Spirent Communications has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPMYY. Barclays lowered shares of Spirent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Spirent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

