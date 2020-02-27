Montage Resources (MR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Montage Resources to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MR opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MR. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial raised Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.