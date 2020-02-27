Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GSL opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.