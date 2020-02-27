INSCAPE (INQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

INSCAPE (TSE:INQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.32 million for the quarter.

Get INSCAPE alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91. INSCAPE has a twelve month low of C$0.60 and a twelve month high of C$1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and a PE ratio of -3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, The Office Furniture and The Inscape Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, seating solutions, and West Elm Workspace products.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for INSCAPE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSCAPE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.