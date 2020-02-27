Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 30th total of 586,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,193.10 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 87.04%. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Guardant Health Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Fulcrum Therapeutics Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Fulcrum Therapeutics Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Svb Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Svb Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. Boosted by SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report