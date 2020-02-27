Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Short Interest Update

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 770,500 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 30th total of 586,100 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,193.10 and a beta of 1.10. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 87.04%. Research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $3,489,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.