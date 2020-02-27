Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Up 32.3% in February

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 30th total of 675,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ATRO stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96. Astronics has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.44.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.
