SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the January 30th total of 13,130,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $57,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 31.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 65.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SM stock opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.16. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

