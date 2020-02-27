ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the January 30th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on IX. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ORIX alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 22.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IX stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. ORIX has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $89.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.56%.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.