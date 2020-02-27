Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Short Interest Update

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of STZ.B opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.26. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $214.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

