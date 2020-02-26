Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $3,870,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,045 shares of company stock worth $13,550,753. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

