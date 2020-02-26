Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $130,766,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the period. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

