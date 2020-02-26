Cetera Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock worth $3,994,432 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

