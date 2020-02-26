Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,665,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of HP by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,102,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 96,185 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 341,643 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 279.93%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

