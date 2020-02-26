Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 5,553 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bernstein Bank raised shares of Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion and a PE ratio of 19.85.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.