Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

