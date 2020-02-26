Grafenia (LON:GRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Grafenia PLC (LON:GRA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 28037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74.

Grafenia (LON:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (1.17) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Holland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services to franchise networks and other multisite businesses; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

