Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2020

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.2% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,347,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,063,000 after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after acquiring an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,774,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,147,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

